Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.30

Headlines about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.61 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 257,715 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 36.40%. The business earned $614.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.8725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $3,937,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $786,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

