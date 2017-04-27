Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) remained flat at $6.85 during trading on Tuesday. 34,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of 120.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $20.25 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Magal Security Systems will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. is an international provider of products and solutions for security, safety and site management. The Company’s solutions are integrated and managed by modular command and control software, supported by systems for real-time decision support. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects and Cyber Security.

