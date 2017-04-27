Macquarie Lowers Barclays PLC (BCS) to Underperform

Macquarie lowered shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Deutsche Bank AG raised Barclays PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.36 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc reissued a sell rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) traded up 0.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 4,285,953 shares of the company were exchanged. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Barclays PLC had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/macquarie-lowers-barclays-plc-bcs-to-underperform.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Barclays PLC’s previous dividend of $0.05. Barclays PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barclays PLC by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Barclays PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new position in Barclays PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.