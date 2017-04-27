Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.361 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.61% of Brooks Automation worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 47.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) opened at 23.84 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s market cap is $1.59 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $160 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Brooks Automation had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Brooks Automation to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 47,017 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $984,065.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,983.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 15,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,493.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,367 shares of company stock worth $1,647,009. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

