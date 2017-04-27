Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) opened at 50.54 on Thursday. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business earned $102.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.68 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DCT Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

