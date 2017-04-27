MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

News stories about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 66,979 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm earned $186.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

In related news, SVP Preetinder S. Virk sold 793 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $36,707.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Croteau sold 102,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $5,115,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,120.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,201 over the last 90 days. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

