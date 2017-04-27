Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxoft Holding’s earnings. Luxoft Holding reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxoft Holding will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxoft Holding.

Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Luxoft Holding had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business earned $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxoft Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Luxoft Holding in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Luxoft Holding from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised shares of Luxoft Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 23,569 shares of the company traded hands. Luxoft Holding has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxoft Holding by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxoft Holding by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Luxoft Holding by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,877,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxoft Holding Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc is a provider of software development services and information technology solutions to a client base consisting of multinational corporations. The Company’s software development services consist of custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.

