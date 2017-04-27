LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 price target on LPL Financial Holdings and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their target price on LPL Financial Holdings from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial Holdings presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.39.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 39.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. LPL Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,428 shares of LPL Financial Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $603,851.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Casady sold 365,213 shares of LPL Financial Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $14,886,081.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,615,952 shares of company stock valued at $65,039,461. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 20.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 700.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,434,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,728,000 after buying an additional 122,650 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $5,495,000.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

