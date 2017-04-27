Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Loxo Oncology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOXO. Citigroup Inc downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Loxo Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) traded down 0.48% on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,104 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26 billion. Loxo Oncology has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology will post ($3.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

