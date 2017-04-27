Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) to Hold

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Loxo Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genetically defined patient populations. Loxo Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc set a $44.00 target price on Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) traded up 1.97% on Wednesday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 216,867 shares. Loxo Oncology has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The stock’s market cap is $1.29 billion.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.43. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology will post ($3.72) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Loxo Oncology by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Loxo Oncology during the third quarter valued at $3,606,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Loxo Oncology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

