Avivagen Inc (VIV) Insider Acquires C$18,360.00 in Stock

Avivagen Inc (TSE:VIV) insider Louis Hui purchased 153,000 shares of Avivagen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,360.00.

Avivagen Company Profile

