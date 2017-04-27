Loop Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cleveland Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $39.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at 39.39 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business earned $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/loop-capital-reaffirms-sell-rating-for-bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby-updated-updated.html.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Arthur Stark sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $354,908.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,409.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Temares sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $7,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 157.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.