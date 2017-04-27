Insider Selling: Iteris Inc (ITI) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Iteris Inc (NYSE:ITI) major shareholder Lloyd I. Miller III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Iteris Inc (NYSE:ITI) traded up 0.78% on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,020 shares. Iteris Inc has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company’s market cap is $167.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

