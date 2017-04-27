LKQ Co. (LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,474,329 shares, a growth of 0.8% from the February 28th total of 6,420,531 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) opened at 30.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. LKQ has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $269,891.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,468.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 990,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 354,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,024,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,694,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 705,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

