Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NASDAQ:LGF.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares Company Profile

