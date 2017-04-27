Linear Technology Co. (LLTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Linear Technology Co. (NASDAQ:LLTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linear Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Linear Technology from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linear Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Linear Technology in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC) opened at 65.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. Linear Technology has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76.

In related news, insider Robert H. Swanson, Jr. sold 38,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $2,426,556.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,236,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Quarles sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $190,722.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,663 shares of company stock worth $2,754,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLTC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Linear Technology by 47.8% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 192,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Linear Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,616,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linear Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Linear Technology by 323.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Linear Technology by 48.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 145,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/linear-technology-co-lltc-receives-60-88-average-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

Linear Technology Company Profile

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Linear Technology Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linear Technology Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.