Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Stock Price

News headlines about Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln Electric Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 90.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

In related news, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $449,162.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,231,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,590.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

