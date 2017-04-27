Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 760 ($9.72) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDG. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Udg Healthcare PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.33) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare PLC from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 650 ($8.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare PLC from GBX 750 ($9.59) to GBX 760 ($9.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 731.57 ($9.35).

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) traded down 0.13% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 743.50. The company had a trading volume of 695,083 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.83 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 717.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 676.14. Udg Healthcare PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 518.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 745.00.

Udg Healthcare PLC Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, formerly United Drug plc, is a healthcare services provider in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Company operates in three segments. The Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services segment is engaged in the provision of sales, marketing and healthcare communications services to pharmaceutical companies, and it also provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies in approximately 20 countries.

