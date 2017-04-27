Brokerages Set Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) PT at $44.06

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) traded down 2.06% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.92. 78,576 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $41.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 35,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,186,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,470,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,705,875.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 151,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 915,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

