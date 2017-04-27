Lexmark International (LXK) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK) have been trending positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexmark International earned a news impact score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK) opened at 40.49 on Thursday. Lexmark International has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

About Lexmark International

Lexmark International, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a provider of printing and imaging products, software, solutions and services. The Company’s software scans everything from spreadsheets to medical images, and provides services to banking, healthcare, insurance and retail companies.

