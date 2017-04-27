Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.43 Million Position in Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Level 3 Communications worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Level 3 Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Level 3 Communications by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Level 3 Communications by 70.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Level 3 Communications by 251.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Level 3 Communications by 11,510.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 60.99 on Thursday. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Level 3 Communications had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts predict that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Level 3 Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In related news, EVP John Michael Ryan sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $527,700.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,676,448.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hector Alonso sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $310,375.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,367 shares of company stock worth $4,134,978. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

