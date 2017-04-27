Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,368,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,695,000 after buying an additional 1,321,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $62,501,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 109.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 609,470 shares during the period. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $26,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,458,000 after buying an additional 396,844 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) opened at 54.04 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm earned $903.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.94 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $316,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,892.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Desonier sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $315,933.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,150 shares of company stock worth $9,165,661 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

