Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) Short Interest Update

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,064,904 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 1,280,082 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on LGCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Legacy Reserves in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) opened at 2.0731 on Thursday. Legacy Reserves has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm’s market cap is $150.56 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Reserves will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 25,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,421. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Brown sold 93,146 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $952,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legacy Reserves stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Legacy Reserves worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.

