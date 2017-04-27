Leerink Swann Comments on Biogen Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.01. Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.23. The firm earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $336.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $296.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.20.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded down 0.45% on Thursday, reaching $278.73. 960,031 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.88. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.72. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $333.65.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.39 per share, with a total value of $380,424.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total value of $2,883,721.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,542.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,929,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 19.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,610,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,243,876 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,430,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,631,000 after buying an additional 469,234 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

