LATAM Airlines Group SA (LFL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services. The Company operates primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America. LATAM Airlines Group S.A., formerly known as Lan Chile S.A, is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group SA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LFL) traded down 1.70% on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 558,467 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.63. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group SA during the fourth quarter worth $2,888,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group SA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group SA by 19.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 83,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group SA during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group SA by 102.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LATAM Airlines Group SA Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

