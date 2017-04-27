Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Short Interest Down 13.9% in March

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,379,569 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 3,924,087 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.8 days.

In related news, insider Jerome Griffith acquired 10,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $206,279.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,222 shares in the company, valued at $412,131.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Josephine Linden acquired 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $249,178.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,804 shares in the company, valued at $408,952.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,780 shares of company stock valued at $484,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lands' End by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Lands' End by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Lands' End by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lands' End by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lands' End by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lands' End from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands' End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Lands' End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) opened at 22.30 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $714.25 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. Lands' End has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business earned $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.43 million. Lands' End had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Lands' End’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lands' End will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Short Interest Down 13.9% in March” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/lands-end-inc-le-short-interest-down-13-9-in-march-updated.html.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc (Lands’ End) is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Company offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com. The Direct segment sells products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites, international Websites and direct mail catalogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.