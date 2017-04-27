Lake Street Capital Raises Determine Inc (DTRM) Price Target to $5.00

Determine Inc (NASDAQ:DTRM) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) traded down 3.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. 7,550 shares of the stock were exchanged. Determine has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The firm’s market cap is $41.29 million.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Determine had a negative return on equity of 97.08% and a negative net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Determine’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Determine will post ($0.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $53,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,435.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Stakenas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,386.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,600 shares of company stock worth $133,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Determine stock. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new position in Determine Inc (NASDAQ:DTRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 880,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Determine comprises 2.2% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned approximately 7.59% of Determine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Determine

Determine, Inc, (Determine), formerly Selectica, Inc, is a provider of enterprise contract management, supply management and configuration solutions. The Company is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecyclem Management (ECLM) solutions. Its Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

