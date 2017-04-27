Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,357,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,266,213,000 after buying an additional 548,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,317,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,638,846,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,893,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,097,013,000 after buying an additional 198,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,882,808,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,612,703,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 909.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.89 billion, a PE ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $877.83 and a 200 day moving average of $818.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $599.20 and a 12-month high of $923.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $970.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $972.75.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

