Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 138.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $134.56.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post $9.60 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $327,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $756,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

