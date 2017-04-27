Zacks Investment Research Lowers KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KVH Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) opened at 8.30 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $140.29 million. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. KVH Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/kvh-industries-inc-kvhi-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

In other KVH Industries news, VP Van Heyningen Robert Wb Kits sold 19,542 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $204,018.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 226,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 29,694 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $296,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,942 shares of company stock worth $1,080,317. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 4,123.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 96.6% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The Company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel and retail markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.