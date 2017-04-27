Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KURA. Cann reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $16.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) opened at 11.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $214.75 million.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post ($2.01) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

