Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Garrett E. Pierce sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $12,935.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) opened at 21.93 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Director Garrett E. Pierce Sells 652 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic-director-garrett-e-pierce-sells-652-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 523,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,279.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 1,055,694 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 74,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 153,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.