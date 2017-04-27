Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $159.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155 million and the highest is $162 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $153 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $159.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700 million to $720 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $741.8 million per share, with estimates ranging from $725 million to $755 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.74 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano purchased 275,862 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 115,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 424,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) traded down 0.77% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 186,885 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $574.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

