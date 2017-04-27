Koninklijke DSM (NASDAQ:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Koninklijke DSM (NASDAQ:RDSMY) opened at 18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) to Sell” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/koninklijke-dsm-rdsmy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated.html.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company’s segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties.

