Knoll (KNL) Given News Sentiment Rating of -0.02

Media coverage about Knoll (NYSE:KNL) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Knoll earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 64 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) opened at 23.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. Knoll has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm earned $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knoll will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc is a manufacturer of commercial and residential furniture, accessories and coverings. The Company operates through three segments: Office, Studio and Coverings. The Office segment includes a range of workplace products that address workplace planning paradigms. These products include systems furniture, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra accessories, as well as the international sales of its North American Office products.

