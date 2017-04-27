Vertical Group Begins Coverage on Knight Transportation (KNX)

Investment analysts at Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight Transportation from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens cut shares of Knight Transportation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Knight Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) opened at 34.75 on Thursday. Knight Transportation has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Knight Transportation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knight Transportation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 224,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knight Transportation during the first quarter valued at $30,001,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Knight Transportation by 17.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 76,843 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Knight Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

