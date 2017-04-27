Knight Transportation (KNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Group began coverage on Knight Transportation in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America Corp raised Knight Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Knight Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Knight Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) opened at 34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.74. Knight Transportation has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Knight Transportation by 17.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Knight Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

