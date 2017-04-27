Insider Selling: KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Major Shareholder Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,856,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,554,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) traded up 1.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,571 shares. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $606.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 346,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in KMG Chemicals by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KMG Chemicals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

