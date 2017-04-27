Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.44.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) opened at 9.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.32. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

In related news, insider Ryan King sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total value of C$263,000.00. Also, Director Raymond Wesley Threlkeld sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total transaction of C$3,012,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,462.

