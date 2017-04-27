Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

News articles about Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingsway Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) opened at 5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of 277.50 and a beta of 0.68. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 77,103 shares of company stock worth $447,248. 48.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

