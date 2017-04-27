Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have largely been stable ahead of the first quarter of 2017 results, while shares of Kimberly-Clark have outperformed the Zacks Categorized industry over the past three months. We believe the company’s higher cost savings, continued product innovation, strong international presence will drive growth in the long-term. However, Kimberly-Clark continues to expect currency trends to impact profitability and margins in the near term. Moreover, the company provided weak sales forecast for 2017. Nevertheless, the company has a solid share buyback plan in place to return value to its shareholders. However, we cannot ignore the fact that Kimberly-Clark has been witnessing slower organic sales growth, especially in developing and emerging markets, over the past few quarters, due to lower volumes, and highly competitive promotional activity and a difficult economic environment in Latin America, especially in Brazil and Argentina.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at 130.13 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $138.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Kimberly Clark Corp had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 614.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Kimberly Clark Corp news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of Kimberly Clark Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark Corp

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.