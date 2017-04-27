Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc Cut by Analyst (RBA)

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company earned $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.92 million. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) opened at 32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.62. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $39.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 256.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 2,145.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.
