Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $26,120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,857,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) opened at 13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 575.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

