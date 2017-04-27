KemPharm (KMPH) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KemPharm earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) opened at 4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $63.71 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that KemPharm will post ($2.53) earnings per share for the current year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

