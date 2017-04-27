Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give KemPharm Inc (KMPH) a $8.00 Price Target

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) traded up 3.45% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 18,061 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $65.91 million.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Analysts predict that KemPharm will post ($2.53) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 998,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 369.3% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 125,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 453,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,459,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 515,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

