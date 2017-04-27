Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Give Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) a $35.00 Price Target

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) received a $35.00 price target from analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) opened at 35.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.88.
Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm earned $31.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s payout ratio is 34.87%.
In other Mercantile Bank Corp. news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Price sold 9,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $334,106.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. by 56.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercantile Bank Corp. Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.
