Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 target price on Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,063 shares. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company earned $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.62 million. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 88.53%. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.57%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment Corp news, Chairman James Keenan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $73,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $184,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $437,590. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 51.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment Corp

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

