KCAP Financial (KCAP) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) has been trending positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KCAP Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) opened at 3.76 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $138.24 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. KCAP Financial has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. KCAP Financial’s payout ratio is -141.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KCAP Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio).

