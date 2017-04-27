KCAP Financial Inc (KCAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “KCAP Financial Inc. is an internally managed business development company. The Company’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. KCAP Financial Inc., formerly Kohlberg Capital Corp., is based in the New York. “

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) opened at 3.76 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $138.24 million. KCAP Financial has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. KCAP Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KCAP. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KCAP Financial by 102.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 44,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KCAP Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KCAP Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 106,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KCAP Financial by 865.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 154,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of KCAP Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio).

