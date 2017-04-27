KBR, Inc. (KBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut KBR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on KBR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) opened at 15.50 on Monday. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company’s market cap is $2.21 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.76. KBR had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,748.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 57,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 7.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 253,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

